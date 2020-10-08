Thurston County COVID-19 cases rise by 15 on Thursday; 60 cases so far this week

Thurston County health officials have announced 60 new COVID-19 cases this week after 15 more were reported Thursday.

The new cases on Thursday included a woman in her 80s, a man in his 70s, a woman in her 60s and four people in their 20s, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

Those in their 20s represent the largest demographic in the county to contract the virus, or 295 cases to date, which is 21 percent of the overall total of 1,389.

Of that total, 1,045 have recovered or are recovering, 101 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness and 17 have died. The county is also dealing with five congregate care setting outbreaks.

IN THE REGION

▪ Pierce County added 96 cases on Thursday and no new deaths, giving the county a total of 8,289 cases and 178 deaths.

▪ Lewis County reported three new cases and two deaths on Thursday for a total of 618 and eight deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County announced four new cases Wednesday for a total of 563 with 11 deaths. Of the total cases, 63 are considered active.

▪ Mason County reported six new cases on Thursday for a total of 489 with eight deaths.

AROUND THE STATE, NATION AND WORLD

The state Department of Health on Thursday reported 710 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and six deaths, giving the state 91,918 cases total with 2,183 deaths.

In the U.S., nearly 7.6 million cases had been reported and more than 212,000 people had died as a result as of Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, 36.4 million cases had been reported and nearly 1.1 million people had died as of Thursday, the data show.