Thurston County COVID-19 cases soar on Sunday, rise by 25 to overall total of 1,445

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 soared on Sunday, rising by 25 to increase the overall number of cases to 1,445, county health officials announced.

Sunday’s 25 additional cases resulted in 116 total cases for the past week, the second most in one week since the county began tracking the virus on March 9. The 116 cases follow a week in which weekly totals hit a new high of 121. The previous weekly high was 107 cases the week of July 13.

The 25 new cases included six in which the gender was not identified by the county. In one case, the age and gender were unknown, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

It was not immediately clear why the county used that designation.

Of the overall total, 1,110 people have recovered or are recovering frm the virus, 101 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness and 20 have died. The county announced three more deaths on Friday: a man in his 70s, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 60s.

The county is also still reporting that five retirement-related facilities, or what the county calls “congregate care settings,” are experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak.

IN THE REGION

▪ Pierce County added 98 cases on Sunday and no new deaths, giving the county a total of 8,594 cases and 180 deaths.

▪ Lewis County reported 10 new cases on Sunday for a total of 635 and eight deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County announced 12 new cases Thursday night for a total of 575 with 11 deaths.

▪ Mason County reported nine new cases on Friday for a total of 498 with eight deaths.

AROUND THE STATE, NATION AND WORLD

The state Department of Health on Sunday was still reporting, as of 5:30 p.m., 93,035 cases with 2,190 deaths.

In the U.S., more than 7.7 million cases have been reported and more than 214,000 people have died as of Sunday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, 37.3 million cases have been reported and nearly 1.1 million people have died as of Sunday, the data show.