Man’s body found in Yauger Park Sunday morning

A man 50-60 was found dead Sunday morning in Yauger Park in west Olympia, according to police.

The body, which was found about 30 feet from Cooper Point Road, showed no obvious signs of assault or trauma, and nothing suspicious was found in the area, Lt. Paul Lower said Monday.

Still, police will treat the death as suspicious until cause of death has been determined by the Thurston County Coroner’s Office. An autopsy is likely set for this week, he said.

About 9 a.m., an acquaintance of the man, someone who apparently regularly checked on him, found the man unresponsive. The acquaintance then flagged down a police officer driving on Cooper Point Road.

Witnesses said the man regularly slept in the area, Lower said.

