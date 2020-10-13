Will the Ready Reserve Fleet ships handle cargo at the Port of Olympia?

The Port of Olympia commission on Monday got its first look at a proposal that could bring two Ready Reserve Fleet ships to the marine terminal for the next five years.

If approved by the commission, the deal would bring $3.5 million in revenue to the port’s marine terminal.

But the proposal also raised a lot of questions during the meeting, including from Commissioner E.J. Zita, who repeatedly asked if the ships would handle cargo — more specifically, military cargo.

Marine Terminal Director Len Faucher emphasized that the deal is only a layberth agreement, meaning the ships would dock at the port and do little else.

Ready Reserve Fleet ships, which are part of the U.S. Maritime Administration, historically are only used about five days a year to give sailors a chance to test their maritime capabilities, Faucher said. However, he also acknowledged that the fleet ships have been used to move military equipment, provide disaster relief, transport weather equipment and respond to humanitarian efforts.

“They may be used, they may not be,” he said.

The two ships set to potentially come here in March are the Admiral W.M. Callaghan and Cape Orlando. Both are longer than 600 feet and would tie up, side-by-side at Berth 1 on the marine terminal, according to the port.

Zita asked Faucher whether the ships could potentially be loaded with cargo.

“We’re not projecting, or have any belief or have any thought, that it’s going to be anything but a layberth,” he said.

Zita asked again, but this time asked whether there was a possibility of military cargo being loaded on the ships.

“I’m not forecasting or predicting the Port of Olympia will be involved in loading military cargo on these ships in Olympia,” Faucher said.

JJ Lindsey, who spoke during public comment, blasted the port for not having more answers about potential impacts of the size of the ships, as well to views, the environment and the city of Olympia.

“I’m absolutely opposed and I’m appalled at your process,” she said.

Zita also had questions about impacts to the environment and whether Budd Inlet depths could accommodate the ships.

Commissioner Joe Downing, who supports the proposal, asked whether the size of the ships would leave enough room for other boats to navigate around them. Tied up side by side, the two ships have a combined beam of about 200 feet.

Faucher believes there will be enough room, but he said that decision will be made by the Coast Guard.

Commissioner Bill McGregor spoke highly of the proposal.

“I just know that this is a good deal,” he said. “We have people who say, ‘You’re not making any money, or you’re not doing this and not doing that.’ We have asked staff to generate revenue and reduce expenses, and look at other ways to make the bottom line improve, and this is one major step towards that on the marine terminal.”

Zita said she wants to make sure the port gets it right.

“I hope we will exercise due diligence on the community, environmental and financial impact by taking the time to really understand the ins and outs of this layberth opportunity before we approve it,” she said.

The port was set to vote on the proposal at its next meeting, but Zita said in an email Monday night that the port commission has agreed to have a work session on the layberth deal before the commission votes on it.