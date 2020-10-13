Thousands without power after two outages Tuesday morning

Puget Sound Energy is reporting two major power outages in Olympia affecting nearly 1,100 homes early Tuesday morning.

A downed power line at 56th Avenue and Shincke Road NE knocked out power to nearly 400 homes just before 7 A.M., according South Bay Fire Department, which is now on the scene.

A second, larger outage occurred near Waldrick Road SE just before 6 A.M. and has left more than 700 people without power. East Olympia Fire Department has not received any reports illuminating the cause.

Puget Sound Energy is investigating the cause, according to their website.

The National Weather Service is predicting continued scattered showers, gusty 40-50 MPH winds, and possible thunderstorms moving in from the coast this evening.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.