The Olympian Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Local

Governor reappoints Mah to SPSCC’s Board of Trustees

Former Olympia mayor and consultant Doug Mah has been reappointed by Gov. Jay Inslee to the board of trustees at South Puget Sound Community College. His new term ends Sept. 30, 2025.

Mah has served as a college trustee since 2016.

Mah is the owner of Doug Mah & Associates, a consulting firm. He also is president-elect of the Washington State Association of College Trustees, serves on the board of the Washington State Employees Credit Union and is active in the Gateway Rotary Club of Thurston County.

Mah was Olympia mayor from January 2008 through December 2011.

—Rolf Boone

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Profile Image of Rolf Boone
Rolf Boone
Rolf has worked at The Olympian since August 2005. He covers breaking news, the city of Lacey and business for the paper. Rolf graduated from The Evergreen State College in 1990.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service