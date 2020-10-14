Governor reappoints Mah to SPSCC’s Board of Trustees

Former Olympia mayor and consultant Doug Mah has been reappointed by Gov. Jay Inslee to the board of trustees at South Puget Sound Community College. His new term ends Sept. 30, 2025.

Mah has served as a college trustee since 2016.

Mah is the owner of Doug Mah & Associates, a consulting firm. He also is president-elect of the Washington State Association of College Trustees, serves on the board of the Washington State Employees Credit Union and is active in the Gateway Rotary Club of Thurston County.

Mah was Olympia mayor from January 2008 through December 2011.

—Rolf Boone

