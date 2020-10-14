Why a Coast Guard helicopter is flying over Henderson Inlet Wednesday

The helicopter out in Henderson Inlet Wednesday was an MH-65 Dolphin rescue helicopter according to Petty Officer Michael Clark. This photo shows the same model of helicopter from Air Station Port Angeles flying over the STraight of Juan de Fuca Jan. 26, 2018. Courtesy of the U.S. Coast Guard

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter hovering over Henderson Inlet Wednesday was responding to a resident’s report of a capsized vessel, according to a spokesperson.

The Puget Sound command center received the report Wednesday, Petty Officer Michael Clark with Coast Guard public affairs told The Olympian. A helicopter out of Air Station Port Angeles was on a training mission and diverted to search the area, he said. It had completed at least three searches as of about 2:45 p.m.

A boat crew was also launched from Station Seattle, Clark said, to conduct a search.

“Coast Guard personnel and assets are saturating the area,” he said.

As of 2:45 p.m., there was no evidence of anyone in distress or in the water and no reports of missing people — but, when there’s potential for someone in the water, the Coast Guard treats situations as such, Clark said.

It’s suspected a vessel had been improperly anchored by the stern instead of the bow, according to Clark. They planned to continue to saturate the area until command determines there’s no further evidence that would indicate distress.