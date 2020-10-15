Local
Sex offender registration in Thurston County
The following convicted sex offender has recently registered to live in Thurston County. He is not wanted by law enforcement at this time.
All Level 2, Level 3 and transient sex offenders registered to live in Thurston County are listed on the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office’s website at www.co.thurston.wa.us/sheriff.
Level 1 offenders with an address are not posted.
Tyler J. McWhorter
Age: 22
Description: Black man, 6 feet tall, 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes
Status: Level 3
Registered to live at: 4500 block of 6th Ave NE, Lacey WA
Criminal History: On December 9, 2015, McWhorter pled guilty in Thurston County Juvenile Court to one count of Rape of a Child 2nd Degree. The case involved McWhorter, at age 17, sexually assaulting a seven-year-old female. He was sentenced to 103 to 129 weeks of confinement.
On July 10, 2013, McWhorter pled guilty in Thurston County Juvenile Court one count of Assault 3rd Degree with Sexual Motivation. The case involved McWhorter sexually assaulting a 15-year-old female when he was 14-years-old. McWhorter was sentenced to 30 days of confinement and four months of community service.
