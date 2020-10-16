Lights, camera, Lacey: TV commercial was filmed at Regional Athletic Complex

A TV commercial produced on behalf of the Under Armour sportswear company was filmed in the Lacey area, a Lacey City Council committee learned this month.

Parks and Recreation Director Jen Burbidge said a company called We Are Royale, booked one of the soccer fields at the Regional Athletic Complex in mid-August.

The city still doesn’t know when the commercial will be released; however, once it has been released it may be hard to tell whether it was filmed in the Lacey area. Burbidge said they created a lot of artificial snow for the shoot.

“It looked like a snow day even though it was the middle of summer,” she said.

The filming took all of 24 hours, Burbidge said. The cost to rent the field earned the city $635.

“This is something that may not have been possible during our regular booking schedule, so staff were excited to see a different way our fields could be used,” she said.

This isn’t the first time the TV or movie business has taken an interest in the Olympia area.

Planet Fitness produced a video in Olympia that was used across its social media channels in 2018.

“Body of Evidence,” which starred pop singer, Madonna, was filmed in Olympia in the early 1990s, and “Heart Like a Wheel,” a 1983 movie about drag racer Shirley Muldowney, was partially filmed at Sylvester Park in downtown Olympia, Burbidge said.

Other parks department news

The holiday lighted vehicle parade and the tree lighting ceremony at Huntamer Park, which took pace in early December last year and typically attracts 5,000 people, has been canceled because of COVID-19, Burbidge said.

However, the trees at Huntamer Park will still be decorated with holiday lights.

“We have plans to use either a shortwave transmitter, or an app to record Santa Claus reading a story and create a holiday play list that will play each evening from dusk until about 8 p.m.,” she said.

Signs will be posted at the park on how people can tune in and listen.

Train-themed playground equipment, which is next to the new train depot on Pacific Avenue Southeast at Lebanon Street Southeast, could open to the public by the end of the month.

The depot itself hasn’t opened yet, but it has bathrooms with exterior doors for those who play on the playground.

Like at other Lacey parks, a COVID-19 sign will be posted at the new playground, Burbidge said.