Mobile home complete loss after fire on Nisqually tribal property Tuesday

An abandoned mobile home burned to the ground on the Nisqually tribal property Thursday afternoon, according to a spokesperson for Lacey Fire District 3.

About 10 minutes to 2 p.m. Tuesday, the department was dispatched to a structure fire on the 13000 block of Peter Kalama Drive, Deputy Fire Chief Jennifer Schmidt told The Olympian. The department sent a battalion rig, several engines, and a couple tenders, she said — a tender’s only purpose is to carry water to areas that are more remote and without access to hydrants.

Crews arrived to find a 400-square-foot, single-wide mobile home fully involved, according to Schmidt. It was set back from the roadway about 50 feet and easy for crews to access.

They were defensive throughout their response, Schmidt said, meaning crews never went inside the mobile home, because the fire was too heavy or the structure had degraded to the point it wouldn’t be safe.

The mobile home was a complete loss, she said, and had been reduced to a “pile of metal and debris” by 2:20 p.m. The department’s last unit left the scene by 4:10 p.m.

Flames were confined to the mobile home, no firefighters were injured and no occupants were on the scene, according to Schmidt.

There were household contents inside the home; however, the department’s understanding from tribal police and area residents is that it had been considered abandoned for some time. The mobile home was tribal property, Schmidt said, and the tribe had been planning to move it within the next few days along with several other homes in that area.

Tribal police also responded to the fire, according to Schmidt. They had reports of a person on the scene who reportedly ran to the forest at the time the fire was reported.