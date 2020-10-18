Rochester man injured after ‘exceeding safe speed,’ troopers say

An 18-year-old Rochester man and a 42-year-old man from Shelton were hurt after an injury collision on state Route 3 in Mason County, according to Washington State Patrol.

About 8:30 a.m. Thursday, the Rochester man was headed north on SR3 at Deer Creek Road when troopers say he “exceeded reasonable safe speed” and crashed into the rear of the Shelton man’s vehicle.

Both were taken to Mason General Hospital in Shelton.