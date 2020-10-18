The Olympian Logo
Rochester man injured after ‘exceeding safe speed,’ troopers say

An 18-year-old Rochester man and a 42-year-old man from Shelton were hurt after an injury collision on state Route 3 in Mason County, according to Washington State Patrol.

About 8:30 a.m. Thursday, the Rochester man was headed north on SR3 at Deer Creek Road when troopers say he “exceeded reasonable safe speed” and crashed into the rear of the Shelton man’s vehicle.

Both were taken to Mason General Hospital in Shelton.

Rolf Boone
Rolf has worked at The Olympian since August 2005. He covers breaking news, the city of Lacey and business for the paper. Rolf graduated from The Evergreen State College in 1990.
