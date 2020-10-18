Have you seen this Olympia woman? She’s been missing since Oct. 10, deputies say

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office seeks the public’s help in finding Janice Mefford, 61, who was last seen earlier this month.

Mefford is described by deputies as white, 5-foot-4, with gray/brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen on Oct. 10, headed to her brother’s home in Hoodsport, but she never arrived and has not been seen since, the Sheriff’s Office announced on social media.

Deputies also say she is known to frequent downtown Olympia.

Her hair is also shorter than that shown in the photo, they say.

