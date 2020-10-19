Local
Deaths for Oct. 19
King, Sharon Lee, 75, Olympia, died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Olympia Transitional Care & Rehabilitation, Olympia. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Comments