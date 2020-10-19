The Olympian Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Local

Deaths for Oct. 19

By Olympian staff

King, Sharon Lee, 75, Olympia, died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Olympia Transitional Care & Rehabilitation, Olympia. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service