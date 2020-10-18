The Olympian Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Local

Man found dead in west Olympia’s Yauger Park has been identified

A man recently found dead in Yauger Park has been identified, the Thurston County Coroner said Sunday.

Richard A. Mosolf, 68, who had no known address, died of natural causes, or what Coroner Gary Warnock said was “cardiac arrhythmia due to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease.”

The Olympian reported the following a week ago:

About 9 a.m. Oct. 11, an acquaintance of the man, someone who apparently regularly checked on him, found the man unresponsive about 30 feet from Cooper Point Road, which borders one side of the west Olympia park.

The acquaintance then flagged down a police officer driving on Cooper Point Road.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Witnesses said the man regularly slept in the area, a spokesman for Olympia police said.

Profile Image of Rolf Boone
Rolf Boone
Rolf has worked at The Olympian since August 2005. He covers breaking news, the city of Lacey and business for the paper. Rolf graduated from The Evergreen State College in 1990.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service