Man found dead in west Olympia’s Yauger Park has been identified

A man recently found dead in Yauger Park has been identified, the Thurston County Coroner said Sunday.

Richard A. Mosolf, 68, who had no known address, died of natural causes, or what Coroner Gary Warnock said was “cardiac arrhythmia due to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease.”

The Olympian reported the following a week ago:

About 9 a.m. Oct. 11, an acquaintance of the man, someone who apparently regularly checked on him, found the man unresponsive about 30 feet from Cooper Point Road, which borders one side of the west Olympia park.

The acquaintance then flagged down a police officer driving on Cooper Point Road.

Witnesses said the man regularly slept in the area, a spokesman for Olympia police said.