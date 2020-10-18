Thurston County ends week with 148 COVID-19 cases, a new weekly high

Thurston County ended the week with 148 cases, the most in one week since the county began tracking the virus in early March.

It also was the third consecutive week of 100 or more cases. The county reported 116 cases the week of Oct. 5 and 121 cases the week of Sept. 28.

The increase has led the county Health Officer to recommend that area school districts not expand small group, in-person instruction for at least 14 days.

The final tally for the week included 12 cases announced Sunday, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

The new cases were a man in his 70s, two men in their 60s, a woman in her 50s, two women and a man in their 40s, a man in his 30s, three women in their 20s and a boy between the ages of 0-9, the data show.

Sunday’s 12 cases increased the overall total to 1,593.

Of that total, 1,210 people have recovered or are recovering, 110 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness and 21 have died. There also continue to be six COVID-19 outbreaks at two adult family homes, two assisted living facilities and two nursing homes, according to the county.

IN THE REGION

▪ Pierce County added 108 cases on Sunday and one new death, giving the county a total of 9,126 cases and 185 deaths. Sunday’s death was a Tacoma man in his 60s with underlying health conditions.

▪ Lewis County reported six new cases on Sunday for a total of 674 and 12 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County announced 10 new cases Thursday night for a total of 628 with 11 deaths.

▪ Mason County reported five new cases on Friday for a total of 527 with eight deaths.

AROUND THE STATE, NATION AND WORLD

The state Department of Health reported 530 new cases and no deaths on Sunday to give the state 98,201 cases with 2,239 deaths.

In the U.S., more than 8 million cases have been reported and more than 219,000 people have died as of Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, more than 39.8 million cases have been reported and more than 1.1 million people have died as of Sunday, the data show.