Local
Deaths for Oct. 21
Edgerton, Eugene Hobert, 73, Shelton, died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Graving, Terry, 71, Olympia, died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Hodge, Zelda M., 74, Olympia, died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Hurst, Dale Kelly, 74, Shelton, died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Nunn, Gregory, 72, Lacey, died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Roo Lan Nursing and Rehab. American Memorial Funeral Directors, Tacoma, 253-627-0599.
O’Keefe, Charlotte Marie, 96, Olympia, died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Spurgin, Theresa Ann, 74, Lacey, died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Olympia Transitional Care and Rehabilitation, Olympia. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Tobeck, Timothy Lou, 59, Tumwater, died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Comments