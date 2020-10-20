The Olympian Logo
Man is flown to area hospital after serious injury collision in south Thurston County

Two men were seriously injured Tuesday afternoon after a high-speed wreck on Case Road Southwest, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

Both men were thought to be in their mid-30s, said Sgt. Cameron Simper. One was flown to Haborview Medical Center in Seattle, the other was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia.

The man who was flown to Seattle is also being treated as a suspect because he was driving at more than 100 miles per hour in a compact car when he crossed the center line and crashed into the other man in his truck.

The suspect admitted to being impaired, Simper said.

The collision was reported about 12:15 p.m. in the 15000 block of Case Road Southwest. After the crash, the road in the area was temporarily closed, Thurston County Public Works announced via social media.

Simper, who spoke to The Olympian about 3:30 p.m., said Case Road has reopened to traffic.

