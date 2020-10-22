Experience Olympia & Beyond CEO resigns, cites health and family in decision

Shauna Stewart

Shauna Stewart, chief executive of Experience Olympia & Beyond — the area’s visitor and convention bureau — has resigned due to health and family circumstances.

Her last day is Nov. 4.

“Shauna has been an incredible asset to our community and put Thurston County on the map in a big way,” said Michael Davidson, Experience Olympia & Beyond board president, in a statement. “She leads with grace, passion and grit, and we are truly sorry to see her leave. However, we respect her decision and recognize she is putting her values first, and right now, that means giving all of her attention to her family and her health.”

Stewart has led the organization for five years, during which time visitor spending in the region grew by 25 percent, according to a news release.

The 21-person board of directors will start the recruiting process immediately to replace Stewart.

“My time with this organization has been an absolute dream, gift and honor,” Stewart said in a statement. “I’m grateful I was able to team up with so many incredible community members and leaders to accomplish big wins for the region’s tourism industry.”

—Rolf Boone