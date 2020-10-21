Evergreen recognizes Strange with distinguished alumni award

The Evergreen State College has recognized Cheryl Strange, Secretary of the state Department of Social and Health Services, with its Joseph Albert Dear Distinguished Alumni Award.

The award is named for Joe Dear, a 1977 Evergreen graduate and lifelong advocate of the college, who dedicated his life to public service. Strange, who graduated from Evergreen in 1988, is the seventh alumni to receive this recognition.

Strange has served as chief executive officer of Western State Hospital, assistant director for the DSHS Mental Health Division, vice president of the behavioral health division at a privately operated mental health service provider, assistant secretary for Health Services, and deputy secretary at the state Department of Corrections.

“I am very honored to receive the Joseph Albert Dear Award,” said Strange. “Evergreen truly prepared me for many challenges I would face in the future. It gave me a passion for seeking out the whole truth.”

—Rolf Boone

