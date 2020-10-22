The Olympian Logo
YWCA of Olympia announces 2020 Women of Achievement

The YWCA of Olympia has announced its 2020 Women of Achievement, and is set to recognize the three women at a virtual event at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 6.

The 2020 honorees are:

Talauna Reed, community organizer, “Justice for Yvonne.”

Earth-Feather Sovereign, founder/director of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Washington.

Tannika Watford Williams, executive director of the Moore Wright Group.

For more information, contact the YWCA of Olympia at 360-352-0593.

