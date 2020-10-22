Local
YWCA of Olympia announces 2020 Women of Achievement
The YWCA of Olympia has announced its 2020 Women of Achievement, and is set to recognize the three women at a virtual event at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 6.
The 2020 honorees are:
▪ Talauna Reed, community organizer, “Justice for Yvonne.”
▪ Earth-Feather Sovereign, founder/director of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Washington.
▪ Tannika Watford Williams, executive director of the Moore Wright Group.
For more information, contact the YWCA of Olympia at 360-352-0593.
