Thurston County COVID-19 cases rise by 17 on Thursday; 69 new cases so far this week

Thurston County continues to add new cases of COVID-19 at a double-digit pace, and Thursday was no exception after the county announced 17 more diagnoses.

It also gives the county 69 new cases for the week and 1,662 since the county began tracking the virus in early March.

Thursday’s new cases included five women in their 60s and two men and two women in their 20s, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

Those in their 20s continues to be the largest demographic in the county to contract the virus, or 341 cases to date, representing 21 percent of the overall total, county data show.

Of the overall total, 1,276 people have recovered or are recovering, 128 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness and 22 have died.

The county is also still dealing with six COVID-19 facility outbreaks, also known as “congregate care setting” outbreaks, at two adult family homes, two assisted living facilities and two nursing homes.

IN THE REGION

▪ Pierce County added 79 cases on Thursday, giving the county a total of 9,410 cases and 185 deaths.

▪ Lewis County reported 18 new cases on Thursday for a total of 699 and 12 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County announced four new cases Wednesday night for a total of 669 with 11 deaths.

▪ Mason County reported six new cases on Thursday for a total of 552 with nine deaths.

AROUND THE STATE, NATION AND WORLD

The state Department of Health reported 651 new cases and three deaths on Thursday to give the state more than 100,000 cases with 2,289 deaths.

In the U.S., more than 8.3 million cases have been reported and more than 222,000 people have died as of Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, more than 41 million cases have been reported and more than 1.1 million people have died as of Thursday, the data show.