2 killed in wreck on Bald Hills Road near Yelm

A man and woman died Saturday night after the motorcycle they were riding crashed into a car on Bald Hills Road, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was thought to be in his 40s. The woman’s age was not immediately known. The driver of the car, a woman thought to be in her 70s, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

About 11 p.m. Saturday, the motorcycle was headed south in the 12900 block of Bald Hills Road Southeast, near Yelm.

Deputies say the motorcycle crossed the center line and crashed into the northbound car.

Rolf Boone
Rolf has worked at The Olympian since August 2005. He covers breaking news, the city of Lacey and business for the paper. Rolf graduated from The Evergreen State College in 1990.
