Rainier woman is injured in Mason County crash

A 49-year-old Rainier woman was injured Friday afternoon in a wreck on state Route 3 in Mason County, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Three other people involved in the crash were not hurt.

About 3:40 p.m. Friday, the Rainier woman and a 51-year-old Rainier man, who was driving, were headed north on SR3, near Bayshore Drive, approaching stopped traffic.

Troopers says they could not stop in time and crashed into a second vehicle that was then pushed into a third vehicle.

The Rainier woman was hurt and taken to Mason General Hospital in Shelton.

The 35-year-old Gig Harbor man in the second vehicle was not hurt and neither was the 67-year-old Port Townsend man in the third vehicle, according to the state Patrol.

The 51-year-old Rainier man also was not hurt, but he was cited for speeding, troopers say.

Rolf Boone
Rolf has worked at The Olympian since August 2005. He covers breaking news, the city of Lacey and business for the paper. Rolf graduated from The Evergreen State College in 1990.
