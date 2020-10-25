Local
Rainier woman is injured in Mason County crash
A 49-year-old Rainier woman was injured Friday afternoon in a wreck on state Route 3 in Mason County, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Three other people involved in the crash were not hurt.
About 3:40 p.m. Friday, the Rainier woman and a 51-year-old Rainier man, who was driving, were headed north on SR3, near Bayshore Drive, approaching stopped traffic.
Troopers says they could not stop in time and crashed into a second vehicle that was then pushed into a third vehicle.
The Rainier woman was hurt and taken to Mason General Hospital in Shelton.
The 35-year-old Gig Harbor man in the second vehicle was not hurt and neither was the 67-year-old Port Townsend man in the third vehicle, according to the state Patrol.
The 51-year-old Rainier man also was not hurt, but he was cited for speeding, troopers say.
Comments