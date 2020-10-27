Thurston County: Second-half property tax payment due next Monday

Thurston County residents have until Monday, Nov. 2, to pay the second half of their property taxes.

This year’s Oct. 31 deadline lands on a Saturday, which allows residents to legally make payments the next business day without facing late charges, according to a county press release. Unpaid property taxes accumulate interest and eventually result in penalties under state law.

Unlike the first-half payment deadline, which was extended from April 30 to June 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this deadline will remain as scheduled, according to the release.

“Many cities, counties, school districts, fire districts, and other special-purpose districts have debt service payments due Tuesday, December 1, 2020, and the timely receipt of this year’s second installment of property tax revenue is essential,” it reads.

While the June 1 debt service payment is usually interest-only, Treasurer Jeff Gadman told The Olympian, the Dec. 1 payment is interest combined with principle, so payments are higher. While he doesn’t have any indication any of the local taxing districts’ debt-service accounts are “even close to not being solvent,” Gadman said he was doing his part to ensure they remain solvent.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“I just want everybody to really know that, you know, I am considering people’s personal positions, financially,” Gadman said. “At the same time, I try to fulfill my obligation to the tax districts and I’m balancing those two needs the best I can.”

Despite the pandemic, Gadman said property tax collections have been within 2 percent of normal this year, which he said is consistent with what he’s hearing from other county assessors. He believes that’s because people put a priority on property taxes — it’s either their home, he said, or they may depend on the property for income, or both.

An online tool from the county Assessor’s and Treasurer’s offices allows residents to search by parcel number, property address, or taxpayer to see a breakdown of property tax distribution, including by taxing district. Also available online are a fact sheet that explains the countywide increase in property tax collections and a summary of taxing district levies and increases for tax years 2017-2020.

In Thurston County, residents can pay property taxes by:

Mailing a check or money order to Thurston County Treasurer, 2000 Lakeridge Drive SW, Olympia, WA 98502, with a postmark no later than Nov. 2;

Dropping the payment in the drop box next to the ballot drop box in the parking lot of the County Courthouse, at the above address, or in the Treasurer’s Office in Building 1; or

Online using a credit card (a fee will be charged), Visa debit card (a fee will be charged), or e-check (no fee will be charged) at: https://www.thurstoncountywa.gov/treasurer.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

During the COVID-19 pandemic, capacity in the courthouse building is limited and social-distancing measures are in place. Gadman is urging residents to consider using another option.

“I highly encourage everybody to pay their taxes either online or using the drop box outside the courthouse,” Gadman said.

Property tax exemptions are available for people who are unable to work due to a physical or mental disability and seniors over age 61 with a household income of $48,566 or less. More information about those programs and other property tax relief programs is available from the county Assessor’s Office online or over the phone at 360-867-2200.

Staff in the Treasurer’s Office are available to answer questions between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday via phone at 360-786-5550 or email at trsr@co.thurston.wa.us.