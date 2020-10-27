Local
Man and woman who died in motorcycle crash near Yelm have been identified
A man and woman who died Saturday night near Yelm in a car vs. motorcycle crash have been identified, according to the Thurston County Coroner’s Office.
Benjamin Stein, 40, and Alisah McCullough, 26, both of Yelm, were headed south on a motorcycle in the 12900 block of Bald Hills Road Southeast about 11 p.m. Saturday.
Thurston County Sheriff’s Office deputies say the motorcycle crossed the center line and crashed into a northbound car.
The driver of the car, a woman thought to be in her 70s, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
