Man and woman who died in motorcycle crash near Yelm have been identified

A man and woman who died Saturday night near Yelm in a car vs. motorcycle crash have been identified, according to the Thurston County Coroner’s Office.

Benjamin Stein, 40, and Alisah McCullough, 26, both of Yelm, were headed south on a motorcycle in the 12900 block of Bald Hills Road Southeast about 11 p.m. Saturday.

Thurston County Sheriff’s Office deputies say the motorcycle crossed the center line and crashed into a northbound car.

The driver of the car, a woman thought to be in her 70s, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Profile Image of Rolf Boone
Rolf Boone
Rolf has worked at The Olympian since August 2005. He covers breaking news, the city of Lacey and business for the paper. Rolf graduated from The Evergreen State College in 1990.
