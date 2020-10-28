Olympia home ‘total loss’ in fire early Wednesday morning

A home that caught fire overnight west of the Olympia Country and Golf Club is a “total loss,” according to McLane Black Lake Fire Department.

Just after midnight Wednesday morning, firefighters were dispatched to the 3600 block of Wesley Loop Northwest, Fire Chief Steve North told The Olympian. The woman occupying the house reported waking up to the smell of smoke, then finding her garage on fire, North said.

Crews arrived to find the home fully involved — personnel on the scene came from Olympia Fire Department, Griffin Fire Department, West Thurston Fire, and East Olympia Fire Department, he said.

The woman, who was the only person inside, got out safely, North said. Two cats also lived in the home, he said, and one had been seen but the status of the other was uncertain as of about 8 a.m.

Firefighters had the blaze fully extinguished within half an hour, according to North. The home, which he estimated at roughly 1,500 square feet in size, is considered a total loss and several vehicles adjacent to the home were damaged.

The cause of the fire was unknown as of about 8 a.m., when North was on scene conducting an investigation. It so far appeared to be accidental, he said.