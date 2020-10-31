The Olympian Logo
Olympia Transit Center will reopen Nov. 1

After being shuttered for more than six months, Olympia’s downtown Transit Center will reopen on Sunday, Nov. 1.

All currently operating IT bus routes will return to collecting passengers from the center’s transit bays except for The One, which will continue to operate from State Avenue, according to a press release from Intercity Transit.

The customer service lobby will remain closed, however, the statement says, citing “limited staff available to work at the site because of COVID-19-related health concerns.”

The transit center has been closed since April 13, which is also when IT suspended regular bus service and moved to a reservation-only system in response to the governor’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order. Regular bus trips resumed in June and IT has been gradually ramping up service since then.

The downtown transit center also was the site of an April 2 incident in which people were shot at while trying to repair a broken bus window, The Olympian has reported.

Security guards and operations supervisors will be at the transit center and can provide “limited customer support,” according to IT. To access customer service, riders can call 360-786-1881.

