Thurston County ends week with 165 cases of COVID-19, a new weekly high

Thurston County continues to set new weekly highs for confirmed cases of COVID-19 after the county announced 24 more cases on Sunday.

That increased the weekly total to 165 and the overall total to 1,909, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

It’s also the fifth consecutive week of 100 or more cases and the fourth straight week in which the week-over-week total has grown, the data show. The county reported 116 cases the week of Oct. 5, followed by 148, 151 and 165 for the week of Oct. 26-Nov. 1.

Sunday’s new cases included five people in their 30s and five people in their 20s, the largest age group to contract the virus, or 386 cases to date, representing 21 percent of the overall total of 1,909.

Of the total cases, 1,389 people have recovered or are recovering, 137 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness and 33 have died, including 10 in the past seven days, county data show. There also are now seven congregate care setting outbreaks, up from a previously reported total of six.

Six of the seven locations have been identified as two adult family homes, two assisted living facilities and two nursing homes.

IN THE REGION

▪ Pierce County added 65 new cases on Sunday with no new deaths, giving the county a total of 10,344 cases and 193 deaths.

▪ Lewis County reported six new cases on Saturday for a total of 744 cases and 12 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County has 722 cases and 11 deaths, according to the state Department of Health. The county’s own effort to report cases has been experiencing technical difficulties.

▪ Mason County reported nine additional cases on Friday for a total of 579 with 10 deaths.

AROUND THE STATE, NATION AND WORLD

The state Department of Health reported 928 new cases on Sunday to give the state 107,501 cases with 2,366 deaths.

In the U.S., the number of reported cases topped 9 million Sunday, with more than 230,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, more than 46 million cases have been reported and more than 1.19 million people have died as of Sunday, the data show.