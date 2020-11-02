DUI suspect knocks out power in Rainier area after crashing into power pole

Some in the Rainier area were without power Saturday night and early Sunday morning after a man crashed into a power pole, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

About 11 p.m. Saturday, a vehicle crashed into the power pole in the area of 133rd Ave. SE and Nieland Loop SE. A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, Sgt. Cameron Simper said.

The wreck caused a traffic backup and that triggered a second collision, Simper said.

No one was injured in either collision, he said.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many customers lost power, but power was restored in the area by Sunday afternoon, according to Puget Sound Energy’s outage map.

