Northbound lane of Marvin Road will close during the day for the next 10 days, Lacey says

The northbound lane of Marvin Road Northeast will close during the day for the next 10 days as part of the roundabout expansion project at Marvin Road Northeast and Hawks Prairie Road Northeast.

The work, which will take place from Wednesday until Nov. 13, will close the northbound lane of Marvin Road, between 31st Avenue Northeast to just south of Hawks Prairie Road Northeast.

The construction hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the city. During construction, those needing to drive north can take 31st Avenue to Hogum Bay Road to Hawks Prairie Road, according to the city.

The roundabout project began in September and is not expected to be finished until next spring, project administrator Tyson Poeckh said.

Drivers can expect more minor traffic delays, but the next full closure of the area won’t take place until spring, he said.

Although rain is in the forecast this week, the curb and stormwater work should not be affected by the weather, Poeckh said.

The roundabout expansion project is a partnership between the city of Lacey and NorthPoint Development, a company that recently brought a Home Depot distribution center to the area.

Poeckh said NorthPoint needs an expanded roundabout for their truck traffic.