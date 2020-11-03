Thurston County announces 2 deaths, plus 34 more COVID-19 cases

Two women in their 80s and 90s have died, plus Thurston County announced 34 more cases on Tuesday.

The two deaths gives the county three in the past seven days. The two women died Tuesday and a man in his 70s died Monday, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

The new cases included eight people in their 30s, five people between the ages of 10-19 and five boys and girls between the ages of 0-9, county data show.

Of the overall total, 1,542 people have recovered or are recovering, 140 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness and 36 have died. The county also has eight COVID-19 congregate care setting outbreaks.

Seven of the eight locations were disclosed Tuesday as three adult family homes, two assisted living facilities and two nursing homes. The outbreaks have resulted in 161 positive cases — 113 individuals and 48 staff — and 11 deaths, county information shows.

County Health Officer Dr. Dimyana Abdelmalek also announced this week that long-term care facilities should follow state safe start guidance for Phase 1 based on the county’s high transmission range of more than 75 cases per 100,000 population.

She requests the facilities follow a number of guidelines, including restricted entry, communal dining and group activity policies.

Other county data released Tuesday:

▪ The highest number of cases to date have been reported in the 98513, 98501 and 98503 zip codes.

▪ Black, native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander and Hispanic residents continue to be over-represented as a percent of COVID-19 cases.

▪ The number of residents testing positive between the ages of birth and 17 was 12 percent from July 1 to Nov. 1. It was six percent from March 1 to June 30.

IN THE REGION

▪ Pierce County added 70 new cases on Tuesday with one death, a Tacoma woman in her 30s with underlying health conditions. The county now has 10,510 cases and 195 deaths.

▪ Lewis County reported no new cases on Tuesday for a total of 766 cases and 12 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County added one case Monday night, giving the county 742 with 12 deaths.

▪ Mason County reported four additional cases o Tuesday for a total of 589 with 10 deaths.

AROUND THE STATE, NATION AND WORLD

The state Department of Health reported 657 new cases and 22 deaths on Tuesday to give the state 110,011 cases with 2,400 deaths.

In the U.S., 9.3 million cases have been reported with more than 232,000 deaths as of Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, more than 47.3 million cases have been reported and more than 1.2 million people had died as of Tuesday, the data show.