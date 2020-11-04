Thurston County COVID-19 cases rise by 26 on Wednesday to 1,993

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by 26 on Wednesday, giving Thurston County 84 cases for the week and 1,993 since the county began tracking the virus in early March.

The new cases included nine people in their 20s, which continues to be the largest age group to contract the virus, or 398 cases to date, representing 20 percent of the overall total, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

Of that overall total, 1,549 people have recovered or are recovering, 140 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness and 36 have died, including three in the past seven days. Two deaths were announced Tuesday.

The county is also reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at eight congregate care settings. Seven of the eight locations have been identified as three adult family homes, two assisted living facilities and two nursing homes.

IN THE REGION

▪ Pierce County cases soared on Wednesday by 214 with two deaths, a Key Peninsula man in his 100s and a Puyallup woman in her 70s. The county now has 10,724 cases and 197 deaths.

▪ Lewis County reported five new cases on Wednesday for a total of 771 cases and 12 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County added three cases and one death Tuesday night, giving the county 745 with 13 deaths.

▪ Mason County reported four additional cases on Tuesday for a total of 589 with 10 deaths.

AROUND THE STATE, NATION AND WORLD

The state Department of Health reported 1,469 new cases and 16 deaths on Wednesday to give the state 111,480 cases with 2,416 deaths.

In the U.S., more than 9.4 million cases have been reported with more than 233,000 deaths as of Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, more than 47.9 million cases had been reported and more than 1.2 million people had died as of Wednesday, the data show.