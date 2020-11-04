Olympia City Council member homes vandalized over the weekend

Olympia City Council members Clark Gilman and Jessica Bateman spent the weekend cleaning after both their homes were targeted by vandals with white paint Saturday morning.

Gilman said his west Olympia home and two cars were covered in white paint, while Bateman, who lives near downtown, said the facade of her house, as well the porch and patio were splashed with paint.

Both council members said Wednesday they weren’t sure whether the vandalism was a political statement or something associated with Halloween. However, Bateman said her property has been vandalized before.

Bateman said it’s an emotional time, but vandalism “doesn’t build a bridge between divergent opinions.”

“It doesn’t serve a purpose,” she added.

Bateman awoke Saturday morning and learned her place had been vandalized. She alerted the Olympia city manager and called police to report the incident. Gilman also called police.

Police patrolled council member homes Saturday night, but were not aware of any credible threats since the incident, Sgt. Paul Frailey said Wednesday.

Gilman said he wasn’t aware of anyone claiming credit for the vandalism, but he acknowledged he has been outspoken on social media about nonviolent protests, calling them more respectful and impactful.

“It’s frustrated some folks, but I don’t know that they are related,” he said about the vandalism.

Gilman said he arose Saturday morning and didn’t learn of what happened until a neighbor texted him about the paint.

“It changed our plans for the day,” he said, adding that he had to pressure wash and get his vehicles cleaned.

Bateman said her house is OK and she wasn’t hurt. She has received a tremendous amount of support from her neighbors, she said.

Bateman acknowledged there has been a recent trend of individuals being targeted for acts of vandalism, including Olympia Mayor Cheryl Selby, whose home was vandalized over the summer during downtown protests.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call Olympia police at 360-753-8300.