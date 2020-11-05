27 more cases of COVID-19 give Thurston County 111 cases this week; total tops 2,000

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by 27 on Thursday, giving Thurston County more than 100 cases this week and 2,020 to date. It is the sixth consecutive week of 100 or more cases.

The new cases included a woman in her 90s, a man and woman in their 80s, four people between the ages of 10-19 and four children between the ages of 0-9, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

A spokeswoman for the city of Tumwater said Thursday that three firefighters also have tested positive for the virus. All three are in quarantine at home. Two have mild symptoms, while a third firefighter was asymptomatic, Ann Cook said.

Although three firefighters have tested positive, it wasn’t immediately clear whether those numbers were included in the county totals. The firefighters may not be county residents.

Of the overall total, 1,553 people have recovered or are recovering, 140 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness and 36 have died. The county also is now reporting nine COVID-19 congregate care setting outbreaks.

Seven of the nine outbreaks have been reported at three adult family homes, two assisted living facilities and two nursing homes.

IN THE REGION

▪ Pierce County on Thursday announced 187 cases and two deaths, a man in his 90s from Parkland and a woman in her 60s from Graham. The county has now reported 10,909 cases and 199 deaths.

▪ Lewis County reported three new cases on Thursday for a total of 774 cases and 12 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County added one case Wednesday night, giving the county 746 with 13 deaths.

▪ Mason County reported 10 additional cases on Thursday for a total of 604 with 10 deaths.

AROUND THE STATE, NATION AND WORLD

The state Department of Health on Thursday reported 1,070 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 15 new deaths, giving the state 112,550 cases and 2,431 deaths.

In the U.S., more than 9.5 million cases had been reported with more than 234,000 deaths as of Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, 48.5 million cases had been reported and more than 1.23 million people had died as of Thursday, the data show.