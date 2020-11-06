Thurston home sales soar, median price climbs higher in October

The Thurston County housing market, which typically slows in fall, had one of its best months in years after sales rose 15 percent in October from the same month a year ago, according to Northwest Multiple Listing Service data released Thursday.

The 522 single-family residences that sold here last month broke the previous October record of 494 in 2017, said Ken Anderson, broker and owner of Coldwell Banker Evergreen Olympic Realty in Olympia.

“First, the urban flight as a result of COVID-19 is real,” Anderson said. “There are loads of people moving here from more dense urban areas. This has stoked new demand.”

Anderson also thinks COVID-19 has had another effect on the market, in which normal demand for homes paused during the initial months of the pandemic, resulting in stronger sales activity in September and October.

And though it’s increasingly getting more expensive to buy a residence in the county — median price rose to $395,000 last month — it still is a relative bargain when compared to King County. The median price of a single-family residence in the Seattle area was $745,000 in October, Northwest MLS data show.

Steady demand, combined with low inventory, has made life pretty rosy if you’re a seller in this market. But if you’re a buyer, it was probably just another challenging month. Months of inventory for the county was still under one month in October, the data show.

A market that doesn’t favor either buyers or sellers is thought to have inventory in the range of four to six months — inventory levels that haven’t been seen in years in this county.

What are buyers up against? This is how J. Lennox Scott, chairman and chief executive of John L. Scott Real Estate, put it on Thursday.

“It’s like the whole market is watching for each new listing,” he said. “We are nearly virtually sold out of homes priced up to $750,000 locally. This price range, which comprises 96 percent of sales activity locally, has sales activity intensity that ranges from surge to extreme frenzy.”

A closer look at the single-family residence data

▪ Sales rose 14.98 percent to 522 units last month from 454 units in October 2019.

▪ Median price increased 13.41 percent to $395,000 from $348,300 over the same period.

▪ Pending sales rose 11.81 percent to 549 units from 491 units over the same period.

A closer look at the condo data

▪ Sales fell to nine units last month from 13 units in October 2019.

▪ Median price rose nine percent to $240,000 from $220,000 over the same period.

▪ Pending sales fell to 14 units from 18 units over the same period.

Source: Northwest Multiple Listing Service.