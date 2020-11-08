Lacey gives city manager Scott Spence a 14 percent raise

Lacey City Manager Scott Spence has received a 14 percent increase in his salary for next year after City Council approved the boost in pay late last week.

The pay hike for Spence increases his annual earnings to $185,000 from $162,003 in 2020, according to city information.

Although the council approved the raise on Thursday, it was identified as a consent agenda item, so as soon as the agenda was approved for the meeting, so was the raise, with no other discussion. The council discussion about the city manager’s review previously took place in an executive session.

The size of the pay increase is somewhat surprising, given the COVID-19 pandemic and how it has slowed the economy and reduced city budgets, but Lacey Deputy Mayor Cynthia Pratt defended the raise on Friday, saying Spence’s salary had fallen behind that of his peers.

Lacey Mayor Andy Ryder could not be reached for this story.

Pratt also said Lacey is nearly the same size of Olympia, plus she and the council took into consideration the size of the staff and size of the city budget in determining his salary. She also said Spence has refused raises in the past — and did so again this time, she said — and he works for the city without the benefit of having an assistant city manager.

She and the council talked about the “optics” of a large pay increase during a slower time in the economy, but they also don’t want to lose Spence to another community.

“We want him to stay,” she said.

The pay increase is in the realm of what other city managers in the county earn. Olympia City Manager Jay Burney earns $195,000 after he was made the permanent city manager in May. His review is set to take place in January, he said. Thurston County Manager Ramiro Chavez takes home $182,220. He, too, won’t learn whether he has received a raise until next month, he said.

But some did feel the result of reduced revenue to city coffers.

Tumwater City Administrator John Doan did not receive a cost of living adjustment or a pay raise and will continue to make $166,548, spokeswoman Ann Cook said, adding that the decision not to give a raise was “absolutely driven by the budget.”

Tumwater Mayor Pete Kmet talked about the state of the city’s proposed two-year budget in a message to the city.

“In light of the current conditions and uncertainty about the future, the city’s next budget (2021-2022) is based upon a 7.2 percent reduction in general fund revenue over the current budget. Major tax revenue sources are anticipated to decline by about one-half of one percent.

“Overall, this is a constrained budget that represents a cautious approach to the coming two years and continued reductions in service.”