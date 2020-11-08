2 injured after Olympia driver falls asleep and drives down 30-foot embankment

A 40-year-old Olympia man and his 47-year-old passenger were injured Friday evening after he fell asleep and drove off the road and down an embankment, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Both were taken to Mason General Hospital in Shelton.

About 8:30 p.m. Friday, the Olympia man and his Centralia passenger were headed south on US 101 in Mason County where US 101 meets state Route 3.

Troopers say it was in that area when the man fell asleep, drove off the road to the right and down a 30-foot embankment, hitting several trees.

The driver was the first to call 911, according to the State Patrol.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.