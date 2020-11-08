About 6,000 without power, including in Thurston, after wind gusts blow through area

About 6,000 Puget Sound Energy customers are without power, including in Thurston County, after strong winds blew through the area Sunday morning, according to the utility’s outage map.

The map shows outages from Whatcom County to Thurston County, with the greatest concentration in the Seattle and Olympia areas.

The wind may have knocked trees over into power lines or dislodged branches onto lines.

Many of the outages have been reported and are under investigation.