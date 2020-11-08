The Olympian Logo
Gary Edwards pulls ahead of Michael Steadman in Thurston County commissioner race

Gary Edwards (left) and Michael Steadman (right) are running for Thurston County Commissioner, District 2.
Gary Edwards (left) and Michael Steadman (right) are running for Thurston County Commissioner, District 2. Courtesy

Incumbent Thurston County Commissioner Gary Edwards has pulled ahead of challenger Michael Steadman by 594 votes in their race for the District 2 seat on the commission, according to Thurston County Auditor’s Office data.

An estimated 9,400 ballots still need to be counted. The last count was on Saturday, the next count is Monday, the Auditor’s Office data show.

Edwards now leads with 72,308 votes to Steadman’s 71,714 votes. On a percentage basis, Edwards leads with 50 percent of the vote to Steadman’s 49.59 percent.

The two are separated by 594 votes. The number of ballots cast, as of Sunday, stands at 144,617, including 595 write in votes, the data show.

Steadman, a Democrat, currently serves on Lacey City Council. Edwards identifies as an independent.

The election is set to be certified Nov. 24.

Profile Image of Rolf Boone
Rolf Boone
Rolf has worked at The Olympian since August 2005. He covers breaking news, the city of Lacey and business for the paper. Rolf graduated from The Evergreen State College in 1990.
