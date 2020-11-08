Thurston County ends week with 189 COVID-19 cases, a new weekly high

Thurston County ended the week with 189 COVID-19 cases, a new weekly high and the sixth consecutive week of 100 or more cases.

It also was the fourth straight week of week-over-week increases in the number of cases.

Thurston County Public Health and Social Services reported 148 cases for the week of Oct. 12. That was followed by 151, 165 and 189 for the week of Nov. 2-8, the data show.

The 189 cases included 33 announced on Sunday. The new cases included seven people in their 40s and six people in their 20s, which continues to be the age group with the highest number of cases, or 410 cases to date, representing 20 percent of the overall total.

Including Sunday’s cases, the total for the county grew to 2,098 cases.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Of that total, 1,631 people have recovered or are recovering, 140 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness and 38 have died, including five in the past seven days.

The number of COVID-19 outbreaks in congregate care settings also continues to rise. That number is up to 12. Seven of the 12 outbreaks have been reported at three adult family homes, two assisted living facilities and two nursing homes.

The increase in cases finally led county Health Officer Dr. Dimyana Abdelmalek to recommend last week that area schools transition back to remote learning, except for small groups of students with the highest needs, and stay in that posture until January 2021.

IN THE REGION

▪ Pierce County on Sunday announced 135 cases and no new deaths. The county has now reported 11,407 cases and 201 deaths.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

▪ Lewis County reported two new cases on Sunday for a total of 781 cases and 12 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County added 25 cases and two deaths Thursday night, giving the county 771 with 15 deaths.

▪ Mason County reported three additional cases on Friday for a total of 607 with 10 deaths.

AROUND THE STATE, NATION AND WORLD

The state Department of Health on Sunday reported 1,320 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, giving the state 117,331 cases and 2,439 deaths.

In the U.S., more than 9.9 million cases have been reported and more than 237,000 deaths as of Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, 50.2 million cases have been reported and 1.25 million people have died as of Sunday, the data show.