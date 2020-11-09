The Olympian Logo
Olympia man found with multiple gunshot wounds Sunday evening

A 19-year-old Olympia man, a suspect in a domestic violence incident, was later found shot at an address off Yelm Highway Sunday evening, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was first taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia, then he went to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. His injuries are serious, acting Lt. Cameron Simper said Monday.

About 6:45 p.m. Sunday, deputies were dispatched to the 7100 block of Englewood Drive Southeast to help Lacey police locate the man after a report of domestic violence.

When deputies arrived, they found the man with multiple gunshot wounds. The shooting suspects had already fled from the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Mickey Hamilton at mickey.hamilton@co.thurston.wa.us.

Profile Image of Rolf Boone
Rolf Boone
Rolf has worked at The Olympian since August 2005. He covers breaking news, the city of Lacey and business for the paper. Rolf graduated from The Evergreen State College in 1990.
