Developer pitches 478 waterfront apartments for Olympia’s West Bay

Paddleboarders on West Bay. A developer has pitched 478 waterfront apartments for Olympia’s West Bay. The Olympian

A Pierce County developer, who has ties to the area, is proposing to develop a mixed-use, waterfront project for West Bay in Olympia.

The project, which is called West Bay Yards, would occupy about seven acres of land once home to Hardel Plywood, a business that burned to the ground about 15 years ago. The proposed development site is just north of a vacant building once used by a business called Reliable Steel. It, too, has been damaged by fire.

Other than the development of a nearby park, little has happened in the area.

“Nothing happens without any economic impetus to get things going,” said Troy Nichols, a spokesman for the project. “And if we are ever to have a fixed and functioning West Bay, this is hopefully that first step.”

The Milestone Companies, operating as the West Bay Development Group, propose to develop 478 market-rate apartments and more than 20,000 square feet of commercial space that would come together in phases over a five-year horizon. The total investment is $200 million, which also includes the purchase price of the property.

The sale has yet to close, Nichols added.

Milestone currently is developing a townhome project in Lacey on 37th Avenue Southeast.

The project, according to a news release, also will “include significant public access amenities and will also complete shoreline restoration along the property boundary.”

However, in order for the project to move forward, Olympia City Council will have to approve a development agreement. The project is set to come before the council on Dec. 8, Nichols said.

Development agreements lock in expectations and typically are used for multiphase projects. The city of Olympia took the same approach to help redevelop the former Bailey’s Motor Inn site on Martin Way.

The affordable housing development known as Merritt Manor emerged from that process.