Wanna buy a former Washington state ferry? It can be yours on Nov. 17

The Evergreen State, a former Washington state ferry that has been docked at the Port of Olympia for more than two years, is set to be auctioned off in Tacoma on Nov. 17. Dusti Demarest

The former Washington state ferry that has been docked at the Port of Olympia marine terminal for more than two years is finally headed to the auction block.

Port of Olympia Executive Director Sam Gibboney disclosed Monday during the port commission meeting that the ferry is set to be sold at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 17 on the steps of U.S. District Court, 1717 Pacific Ave, Tacoma, WA.

The bidding starts at $50,000, she said. Cash payment will not be accepted. Instead, interested bidders should be prepared to present a certified check to the U.S. Marshals Service, payable by 4 p.m. the same day.

Information about the sale can be found on the port website, including that the winning bidder should be prepared to move the ferry within 48-hours of its purchase, or “temporary moorage up to two weeks may be available to qualified buyers.”

A business called Jones Broadcasting LLC purchased the former Evergreen State ferry from the state in 2017 for $300,000, then docked it at the port for what was thought to be a temporary moorage.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Washington State Ferries said at the time the new owner planned to use the old ferry for ferry service in the “protected waters of the southern Caribbean.”

After the vessel docked in Olympia, the owner wasn’t always timely in payments to the port, then stopped paying this year. There also was a failed attempt to sell the ferry on eBay, The Olympian reported.

The port later sued the owner, Jones Global Investment LLC, in federal district court and the ferry was taken into custody, The Olympian reported.

The auction has taken on greater urgency because the ferry occupies Berth 1 on the marine terminal, a section of the wharf the port wants to use for two 600-plus foot Ready Reserve Fleet ships.