Motorcycle dealership opens, craft brewer set to celebrate, seniors get indoor gardens

Northwest Harley-Davidson in Lacey has opened a new motorcycle dealership: Northwest Royal Enfield.

“Royal Enfield is one of the newest motorcycle brands in North America, but globally, the brand has been around since 1901,” its website reads. The brand got its start in England.

The new dealership opened this month and will share space at the Northwest Harley-Davidson location at 8000 Freedom Lane NE in Lacey, said Emily Slawski, marketing manager for the business. That address is near the Walmart on Galaxy Drive Northeast.

Harley-Davidson motorcycles appeal to a certain kind of rider, who wants to use it for touring, she said. The Royal Enfield, she believes, will cater to a younger rider looking for every-day use.

“We just want to offer bikes for all walks of life,” she said.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Northwest Royal Enfield is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. For more about the new dealership, go to https://www.royalenfieldnw.com/. For more about Royal Enfield, go to https://www.royalenfield.com/

Other business happenings

Headless Mumby Brewing in west Olympia is set to celebrate is second anniversary on Saturday. The taproom will be open 2 to 8:30 p.m. and the to-go window is open 2 to 6 p.m.

The business also is selling 30 bundles, according to its Facebook page, which include a growler of its Winter Lager, with 9 percent alcohol by volume.

Olympia Transitional Care & Rehabilitation is working with Eldergrow, a Seattle-based therapeutic gardening company that offers programs to seniors in residential and skilled communities.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

The residents are able to nurture two indoor gardens from the safety of their community, according to a news release.

“In this unprecedented time, it brings us comfort that our residents can safely interact with nature throughout their days. Eldergrow and our incredible staff now make that possible,” said Vivian Currie, administrator at Olympia Transitional Care & Rehabilitation, in a statement.

Ideal Wellness NW, a lifestyle-change wellness center in west Olympia focused on weight loss, has added virtual services, said clinic director and owner Pam Leno in an email.

“We have developed an app that allows us to serve people all over the country, including virtual hypnotherapy,” she writes. “We created the app when the pandemic hit to keep our clients connected and shipped product to them, plus we have a virtual dashboard where we can track their biometric data and food journal, as well as send them recipes and encouraging messages.”

For more about Ideal Wellness NW, go to https://idealwellnessnw.com/.