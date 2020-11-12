Thurston County COVID-19 cases soar again, rise by 51 on Thursday to 2,281

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by 51 on Thursday, the third straight day of significant increases in Thurston County.

The county reported a new single-day high of 62 cases on Tuesday, 47 on Wednesday and 51 on Thursday, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

Thursday’s new cases include eight people in their 40s, seven people in their 30s and 12 people in their 20s, the one age group that has contracted the virus more than any other age group here, or 456 cases to date, representing 20 percent of the overall total of 2,281.

Of that total, 1,707 people have recovered or are recovering, 158 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness and 39 have died. The county is also reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 12 congregate care settings. Eleven of the 12 have been identified as four adult family homes, four nursing home and three assisted living facilities, the data show.

IN THE REGION

▪ Pierce County on Thursday announced 245 cases and one new death, a Tacoma woman in her 90s with underlying health conditions. The county has now reported 12,161 cases and 207 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County added 17 cases Wednesday night, giving the county 834 with 15 deaths.

▪ Lewis County reported nine new cases on Thursday for a total of 793 cases and 12 deaths.

▪ Mason County reported 20 additional cases on Thursday for a total of 652 with 10 deaths.

AROUND THE STATE, NATION AND WORLD

The state Department of Health on Thursday reported 3,345 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 25 deaths. The numbers represent data from Wednesday and Thursday. State DOH offices were closed Wednesday for Veterans Day. The state now has 123,356 cases and 2,509 deaths.

The U.S. has reported more than 10.5 million cases and more than 242,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, 52.6 million cases have been reported and 1.29 million people have died as of Thursday, the data show.