Lacey City Council hears update on homeless encampments along I-5 corridor near city

Lacey City Council on Thursday received an update on the homeless encampments along the I-5 corridor near the city, including “Hamburger Hill,” the informal name of a camp off Sleater-Kinney Road Southeast that is between the freeway and McDonald’s.

Lacey Police Chief Robert Almada provided the update and both he and Terence Mitchell, an outreach coordinator working with police, answered questions.

The update touched on enforcement, a recent camp clean up, demographics and new ideas for the police department, including the possible hire of a mental health professional to work in the field.

The city also recently struck an agreement with the state Department of Transportation that will allow Lacey to conduct enforcement on WSDOT property near the city, Almada said. However, because of COVID-19 restrictions, police are not allowed to enforce “no trespassing” laws at this time, he said.

Meanwhile, the police department’s community resource unit — two officers and a social service navigator — meet regularly with the residents of those camps along the I-5 corridor. They have identified 31 people living in those camps, most of whom are 30 or older. Nineteen of them have self-reported mental health problems, Almada said. A smaller number are dealing with drug and alcohol problems and there is one registered sex offender, he said.

About half the residents in the camps are open to help, he said. The other half have refused help or refuse to identify themselves, Almada said.

“The focus has been on community caretaking, but when needed, we apply applicable laws,” he said.

Lacey and WSDOT staff recently cleaned up “Hamburger Hill” at a cost of $27,000, which was paid for by the state, Almada said. The residents of the camp were moved to another location during the cleanup, then allowed to return to the Sleater-Kinney Road location. However, those residents were allowed to return with the understanding that no additional residents will be allowed, he said.

Councilwoman Carolyn Cox asked whether the camp was living up to that request. Outreach Coordinator Mitchell said they had to remind camp residents about the policy on Thursday.

Councilman Ed Kunkel raised concerns about the registered sex offender. Mitchell didn’t have a lot of information about that camp resident, but did say the person regularly checks in with the appropriate authorities on Wednesdays.

Councilman Malcolm Miller asked whether the city was providing services to the Sleater-Kinney Road site.

The homeless advocacy group, Just Housing Olympia, has been doing some of the trash pickup at the site, Mitchell said.

Lacey Mayor Andy Ryder asked how the city could help. Chief Almada responded with two ideas: hiring a mental health professional to work in the field with the homeless and the creation of a small, petty cash fund.

The fund would provide low level monetary relief, he said.

“Those on the cusp of homelessness can’t afford to replace an identification card or a phone,” Almada said, adding that small amounts of money would help in those situations.