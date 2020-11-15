Teen, 17, injured in crash on US 12 in Lewis County

A 17-year-old female was injured and taken to an area hospital after a wreck on US 12 in Lewis County, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The two other drivers — a 19-year-old Chehalis man and a 61-year-old Onalaska man — were not injured.

About noon Friday, the Chehalis man was headed east on US 12 when he slowed to turn north onto Kennedy Road, which is near the town of Salkum.

Troopers say the 17-year-old failed to slow and crashed into the back of the Chehalis man’s vehicle, pushing it into the westbound lanes. His vehicle then crashed into the Onalaska man’s vehicle.

Troopers say the cause of the crash was distracted driving.

