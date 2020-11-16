South Pacific, a vacant restaurant near former brewery, damaged by fire

South Pacific, a former Chinese restaurant in Tumwater that used to cater to brewery workers, was damaged by fire overnight, a spokeswoman said.

Tumwater fire crews were dispatched to Capitol Boulevard and Custer Way about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Ann Cook said.

The fire, thought to have been started by someone trying to stay warm, was limited to the loft space inside the now boarded up building. The blaze caused smoke damage in the upper portion of the building, Cook said.

Fire crews will work with the property owner to secure the building and assess damage on Monday, she said.

South Pacific served customers for 31 years before it closed in July 2013, The Olympian reported.

