Thanksgiving baskets & boxes: How Olympians are helping others for the holiday

The Ogle family assembling Thanksgiving baskets with turkeys in tow. Amber Ogle

Despite the resurgent COVID-19 pandemic putting a wrench in holiday meals and large volunteer food drives, many Olympia organizations and individuals are finding ways to provide for those who are those less fortunate on Thanksgiving.

Providing holiday meals to families in need is an annual tradition in the Ogle family, who started making their “Thanksgiving in a Basket” kits in 2013.

The tradition began when Amber Ogle was budgeting her Thanksgiving meal. With seven children, the Ogle family’s holiday meals are an elaborate undertaking.

“I always joke that our grocery bill is higher than our mortgage,” Ogle said.

The experience made her reflect on other families who were scraping by and couldn’t afford to do anything extra for special occasions. So she reached out through her child’s cheerleading squad, the Young Tornadoes, and started collecting food donations from teammates’ families.

Before long, Amber began inviting families to her home to cook meals and assemble the baskets together.

“People started bringing all kinds of stuff, two turkeys, five turkeys, a dozen cans of stuffing,” Ogle said.

Last year the Ogle family created holiday meal baskets for 141 families, and this year they’re hoping to do even more. Although the COVID-19 pandemic means no volunteer party like usual, the Ogles are a big enough family that they can handle the basket bundling themselves.

People are finding other ways to contribute, too: They’ve already gotten some monetary donations from people who would usually show up to her party but still want to help from home.

“The good thing is because we’ve already done it for so many years, people already knew about Thanksgiving in a basket,” Ogle said.

The Ogles will be accepting drop-off food donations at their home on Saturday, Nov. 21, and Sunday, Nov. 22, “whether its a turkey or a can of corn or a whole basket.”

Thankfully, having seven kids means the Ogles already have multiple freezers where they can store the food until it’s ready to be distributed.

Donated money will be used to buy food to finish off the baskets. Then, Amber, her husband, and her children make an “assembly line” to fill up the baskets.

One-hundred-and-twenty of the baskets will go to the Family Support Center, which will distribute them to families in their housing program that are currently transitioning out of homelessness. That includes families who are in transitional housing or staying temporarily in hotels.

“The Ogles are just one of the most amazing families that we’ve had the privilege of working with,” said Trish Gregory, executive director of Family Support Center. “They’re just so kind and compassionate and always looking at what more they can do, even with seven kids of their own, still looking at how they can give back and help other people and teach their kids to be philanthropists and caring and compassionate.”

For the remaining baskets, Amber plans to drive a U-haul to a site in Yelm where families can come collect them. Usually she only delivers a few baskets to select families, but Amber said the need is big enough that she wanted to do something more.

“I know that people can see people struggling and losing their jobs and they want to help more now,” Ogle said. “It’s really just delivering hope and love, and that’s the essential vitamins we need in life to survive if you ask me.”

Amber said the best way to help is by dropping off food or donating money: Those interested can donate by PayPal to Bongasgirls@gmail.com or Venmo to @Amber-Ogle. For more information, visit the Ogle’s Facebook page.

In addition, Family Support Center is always accepting donations of winter clothing and hygiene supplies. For information on what items can be donated, consult their website at fscss.org.

Other Olympia organizations providing holiday meals

THURSTON COUNTY FOOD BANK

Thurston County Food Bank will distribute pre-built holiday food boxes, with a meat choice of turkey or chicken. Distribution will occur on the following times and days:

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, and Wednesday, Nov. 25, at the food bank’s downtown location, 220 Thurston Ave. NE.

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, at the Grand Staircase at Saint Martin’s University, 5000 Abbey Way SE, Lacey.

From their website: “In light of COVID, we will not be hosting the giant community Box-Build we have historically enjoyed the Saturday before Thanksgiving. We have limited spaces for small groups to help as distribution volunteers the week of Thanksgiving. There are also limited opportunities at our warehouse for individuals and groups to help.”

SALVATION ARMY DRIVE-THRU FOOD BOX DISTRIBUTION

The Salvation Army of Olympia will distribute 500 food boxes at the Evergreen Christian Community church at 1000 Black Lake Boulevard SW from 10 a.m. until they run out on Saturday Nov. 21. The flier notes that you “must be in a vehicle to receive a food box.”

51TH ANNUAL BARB O’NEILL’S FAMILY AND FRIENDS COMMUNITY MEAL

Food will be provided for takeout from noon to 5 p.m. Nov. 25 at Columbian Hall, 6794 Martin Way E, Lacey.

The organizers said: “We are happy to have volunteers again this year, but things will be different than normal as our meals will all be to-go, and no seating available for anyone. Masks must be worn; we will have some available for those that do not have one with them.”

Donations can be made at oly-wa.us/barbs or by calling Rodney at 360-485-9931 or Sarah at 360-970-3555.