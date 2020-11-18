Thurston County COVID-19 cases rise by 50 on Wednesday to 2,643

Fifty new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Wednesday, giving Thurston County 156 cases for the week and 2,643 to date, county health officials announced.

There also was one new death, a woman in her 90s, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

Of the overall total, 1,759 people have recovered or are recovering, 158 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness and 42 have died, including three in the past seven days. There also have been 12 COVID-19 outbreaks in congregate care settings.

The 12 locations have been identified as four adult family homes, four nursing homes, three assisted living facilities and what the county calls a “supported living facility.”

The 12 outbreaks have produced 203 positive cases — 138 individuals, 65 staff — and 15 deaths, county data show.

OTHER DATA

▪ October produced the most positive cases in the county to date at 633, but November is rapidly closing in on that total. So far this month, 602 cases have been diagnosed.

▪ The county health department considers the county to be experiencing “community spread,” which means some residents have contracted the virus, but the county can’t identify how or where they became infected.

▪ County zip codes that have seen an increase in cases since last week: 98501, 98502, 98503, 98506, 98512, 98513, 98516, 98531, 98579, 98589 and 98597.

IN THE REGION

▪ Pierce County on Wednesday announced 145 cases and three new deaths. The new deaths were a man in his 80s from the Gig Harbor area, a man in his 70s from Puyallup and a woman in her 70s from Frederickson. The man from Puyallup and the woman had underlying health conditions. Underlying health conditions were an unknown for the man in his 80s. The county has now reported 13,489 cases and 216 deaths.

▪ Lewis County reported 13 new cases on Wednesday for a total of 974 and 13 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County added one new case and no new deaths Tuesday night, giving the county 876 with 15 deaths.

▪ Mason County reported five additional cases on Wednesday for a total of 688 with 10 deaths.

AROUND THE STATE, NATION AND WORLD

The state Department of Health on Wednesday reported 1,303 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 21 deaths. The state has now reported 134,121 cases and 2,571 deaths.

In the U.S., more than 11.4 million cases have been reported with 250,000 deaths as of Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, 56.1 million cases have been reported and 1.34 million people have died as of Wednesday, the data show.